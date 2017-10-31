Alajo Shooter Lawyer Blasts ‘Unschooled’ Supporters

library image Related Stories Paul Asibi Abariga, lawyer for the young man standing trial over the murder of an artisan at Alajo mechanic yard in Accra says the supporters of the deceased are uneducated.



The lawyer is sure the behavour of the teeming supporters of the deceased, Richard Yaw Boadi, 33 at court the premises firm his conviction that the supporters who are mostly are unschooled.



According to the senior lawyer for the accused, Charles Nana Frimpong, it was crucial the police were on their look out to avert any mayhem at the court in respect of the case.



Mr. Abariga told the Abeka District Court today that he was verbally attacked by the supporters of the late Yaw Boadi.



He said he was “humiliated, insulted and called names” when he was walking to his car stressing that “it seems all the supporters of the deceased are uneducated.”



Mr. Abariga told the court presided over by Ms. Victoria Quansah that it was important to tell the family of the ceased that the defense share their grief but yet have to know and allow the law to work.



The trial magistrate while urging the lawyer to exercise patience said it was unfortunate such an incident had happened.



State prosecutors have charged Frimpong, the businessman who allegedly shot and killed Yaw Boadi with murder.



The accused was earlier charged for attempted murder when he reportedly shot the deceased during verbal exchanges over wrong parking.



The victim was rushed to the Ridge Hospital and was receiving treatment until he died.

In the autopsy report, the artisan’s right kidney and colon were removed because they were badly damaged by stray bullet.



According to Chief Inspector Hanaon Armah, on August 8 this year at the Alajo railway crossing, the accused murdered Yaw Boadi, a mechanic.



He said one Dr. Dadzie informed the police that the victim had died at the hospital where he was receiving treatment



The 33-year-old mechanic was killed when he reportedly attempted to separate a fight between the accused and a ‘trotro’ driver.



According to reports, Charles, in the course of the fight, shot into the crowd, hitting Yaw Boadi in the abdomen.



After firing the gun, Frimpong allegedly locked himself in his car for fear of being lynched by the incensed mob until the Tesano police arrived at the scene.



The unidentified Sprinter bus driver was reportedly returning from a mechanic shop close to the Alajo rail line while Charles was also heading towards another mechanic shop on the same single and narrow road used by all vehicles.



The accused, who was driving a Hyundai Elantra with registration number GS 190-16, was said to have parked in the middle of the road, thus blocking other motorists.



The Sprinter driver, who was returning from the opposite direction where the accused had parked his car, allegedly shouted at him to move his car since he had blocked the road.



This did not go down well with Charles and so there were heated verbal exchanges.



Both the trotro driver and Nana Frimpong reportedly came out of their vehicles to attack each other.



Some traders, mechanics, taxi drivers and commuters, who witnessed the incident, moved to separate the two men.



In the process, Charles purportedly pulled a gun from the car and fired shots sporadically.

Yaw Boadi was hit by stray bullet in the course of the melee.