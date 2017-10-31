Housing Deficit Hits 1.7m – Minister

library image Related Stories Housing deficit in Ghana has hit a staggering 1.7 million, Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, Eugene Boakye Antwi, has revealed.



He bemoaned that the housing quandary in the country is increasing on a daily basis, and stressed the urgent need for government’s intervention to address the issue.



Hon. Boakye Antwi pointed out that high cost of land and other factors are the main causes of the alarming number of housing deficit facing the country.



More Affordable Housing



The Deputy Minister, however, assured the public that the Affordable Housing Project, which was abandoned by the NDC administration, would soon be continued.



According to him, completed units under the programme would be sold at reasonable prices to Ghanaians and monies raised therefrom would be used to construct new houses.



Hon. Boakye Antwi, who is also the MP for Subin Constituency in the Ashanti Region, said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is determined to solve the housing deficit issue.



The minister therefore urged private investors to properly position themselves so that they could benefit from the project when it takes off.