GTC Kicks Against ‘Imposter’ Kingmaker

Ga Traditional Council (GTC) and Ga Royal Paramount Stool Kingmaker yesterday refuted claims by Mr. Emmanuel Tackie Yarboi also known as Nii Yaote Otoga to the effect that Dr. King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II is not the new and legitimate Ga Mantse.



According to them, Nii Yaote Otoga is not a Kingmaker of Ga Royal Paramount Stool and head of Amugi family, cautioning that Yaote Otoga II and his group to stop disturbing the newly-installed Ga Mantse, Dr. King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, who is the current President of the Ga Traditional Council.



They said the desperate moves by Yaote Otoga II to seek a non-existent certification to recognise his claims had long backfired.



They were speaking at a press conference in Accra yesterday in reaction to an earlier news conference organised by Nii Yaote Otoga II on Friday, October 27, 2017.



According to GTC, there is no other Ga Principal Kingmaker apart from Dr. Nii Tetteh Kwei II.



Meanwhile, Nii Yaote Otoga has stressed that Dr. Kevin Tackie is not and should not be recognised as the Ga Mantse.



He went on to assert that the only Ga Mantse recognised by the Ga Paramountcy is King Tackie Adama Latse II.



According to Nii Yaote Otoga II, Dr. Kevin Tackie’s application for the position of Ga Mantse was rejected in 2010.



Nii Otoga II accused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of constantly interfering in the installation of Ga Mantse whenever it comes to power.



But in a quick rebuttal to set the records straight on the matter, the Ga Royal Paramount Stool kingmakers and elders rubbished the claims by the faction of Nii Boni Tackie Adama Latse which suggested to the effect that he is not the legitimate and rightful kingmaker of the Ga Royal Paramount Stool to install the ruler of the Ga State.



“These claims by these factions were completely false,” they stressed and warned the two to immediately stop the habit of challenging the traditional legitimacy of the newly-installed Ga Mantse, adding that “the new king is the rightful person from Teiko Tsuru Family by the succession of the Ga Royal Ruling Houses to ascend the throne.”



According to them, their outfit’s decision to install King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II as the new Ga Mantse follows the final judgement dated February 2, 2015 by the Judicial Committee of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, the consolidated position challenging the installation of the late Dr. King Tackie Tawiah III.



They pointed out that the principal elders and kingpins of the Ga Royal Ruling Houses of Ga Mashie have conducted their own search and established the fact that King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II is the rightful person to assume the leadership of Ga Royal Paramount Stool in the Ga State.



“By Ga customs and traditions King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II is now the legitimate Chief of the Ga State, thereby nullifying the reign of the late King Tackie Tawiah II, known in private life as Dr. Jo Blankson, and the current two claimants—Boni Nii Tackie Adama Latse II and Nii Tackie Oblie II,” they declared.



According to them, Ga history has never known of any enstoolled Ga Dzaase with the name Yaote Otoga II, which Johnson Tackie Yarboi claims to be Yaote Otoga II.



They pointed out that Emmanuel Tackie Yarboi was a distant relative of the late Ga Mantse, Nii Amugi II, and surprisingly as soon as the death of Boni Nii Amugi II was made public, Yarboi and others started scheming to claim the Ga Dzasetse position which, in fact, is the legitimate right of the Tetteh Kwei family.



The Ga Royal Paramount Stool kingmakers and elders also cited the ruling of the Judicial Committee of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs on July 18, 2008 which gives Dr. Nii Tetteh the authority to carry on with activities leading to the installation of the Ga Mantse.



Furthermore, they indicated that the move by Tackie Yarboi, alias Otoga, had backfired because there is “no other Ga Dzasetse besides the very humble and good Dr. Nii Tetteh Kwei.”



