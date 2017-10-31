Rise Up And Condemn Acts Of Lawlessness — Rev. Korankye Ankrah

Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah Related Stories The General Overseer of the Royal House Chapel, Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah, has asked the various church councils in the country to rise up and condemn acts of lawlessness being exhibited by some youth within the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He said it was disheartening to hear stories of some political party followers taking the laws into their own hands to foment trouble.



“What is happening at some parts of our country needs to be condemned by all especially the leadership of the various churches. How can we allow such acts of violence to take control over our country,” Rev Ankrah said during the closing ceremony of a church conference held in Accra on Monday.



The event, dubbed “the Gathering of God’s Champions” was organised by the North Kaneshie branch of the Assemblies of God Church.



Background



Rev Ankrah’s comment followed recent reports of attacks by some NPP youth in the Northern Region.



Some group of rampaging NPP youth last Wednesday invaded a police station and set party communicators who were in police custody free.



This was after the District Chief Executive of Karaga, Alhassan Yabdoo, allegedly caused the arrest of some NPP communicators sparking the outrage and the eventual attack on the police station.



This is not the first time such acts of lawlessness had happened. There have been some other incidents since the party won the elections.



Speak out



Rev Ankrah said it was the duty of the church not to remain quiet about national issues but rise up and condemn acts of lawlessness.



“The Catholic Secretariat, Christian Council of Ghana, the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Churches must all rise up and condemn these acts before they degenerate into something we all cannot handle,” he said.



Rev. Ankrah said the incident that happened in the Northern Region was a proof that Ghana had a weakness in its system.



“Our security agencies must rise up now and bring the culprits to book. If they are allowed to go unpunished, it will send a wrong signal to the people that evil can be tolerated,” he stated.



Rev Ankrah also stressed the need for the government to empower the security agencies and equip them with the needed tools to deal with lawbreakers.



Conference



The Head Pastor of the North Kaneshie Assemblies of God Church, Rev. Harry Insaidoo, also added his voice to the call on churches to rise up and address the wrongs in the society.



Touching on the conference, he said the two-week event, which was on the theme: “Stepping into your full recovery” was an annual programme held to empower Christians.