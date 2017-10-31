Criminal Fulani Herdsmen Will Be Wipe Out From Kwahu – MP Fumes

Related Stories The Minister of State in charge of National Security, Bryan Acheampong has vowed to “wipe out” criminal Fulani herdsmen terrorizing residents at Kwahu East in the Eastern region.



Byran Acheampong said that a joint military and police force has been constituted to undertake the operation.



He revealed this in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday.



Mr. Acheampong comment follows renewed clashes between Fulani herdsmen and some community members at Dwibease and Hweehwee communities, both in the Kwahu East district.



The situation has caused fear and panic in the area with residents fleeing from the town to nearby villages to stay with family and friends for the fear of being caught up in the attacks.



The towns are now empty and the nomadic herdsmen with over 10 thousand cattle taking over their homes.



But Bryan Acheampong stressed that the situation is sickening and will be stopped with immediate effect.



He indicated that, due to the situation, seven schools serving 15 communities in the Kwahu East district has been closed down due to what residents say is the danger posed to them by the activities of Fulani herdsmen.



The Member of Parliament for Abetifi noted that the police has been resourced to provide 24 hour security for towns threatened by the Fulanis.



He however encouraged indigenes to be “angry at leadership to ensure we sustain the action and clean the place up”.



Bryan Acheampong who is also the Minister of State in charge of National Security said he has provided every support necessary for the security forces to protect the people in Kwahu East.



“If a drop blood flows, it will be on the head of security so they have also assured me every footprint of cattle will be wiped out” he stressed.