4 Killed, Others Injured In Clash Between Fulani Herdsmen, Butchers

library image Related Stories Four persons have been killed while several others sustained gunshots and cutlass wounds in a clash between butchers and Fulani herdsmen in the Yendi Municipality of the Northern Region.



A motorcycle and bicycles were also set ablaze in the heat of the clashed, which was triggered by the alleged murder of a butcher, identified as Ibrahim Abdulai, by Fulani herdsmen, on Sunday.



The deceased was said to have been butchered to death by some Fulani Herdsmen at the outskirts of Yendi.



The Northern Regional Police Public Relation Officer (PRO), Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mohammed Yussif Tanko, who confirmed the incident to the Ghanaian Times yesterday, said the police had helped to bring the situation under control.



He said that the Kuga Fung Assembly member, Imoro Ibrahim, reported to the police of the dead body found at the outskirts of |Yendi.



The ASP Tanko said the police rushed to the scene and found the body with multiple cutlass wounds.



The Police PRO said the deceased had earlier on told his elder brother that he was to buy animals from Fulani herdsmen, but never returned.



He said the murder of the deceased infuriated his colleagues, who ttacked every Fulani herdsman on sight, which led to the death of three others while several others sustained cutlass wounds.



ASP Tanko said police have transported the injured to Yendi government hospital for treatment.



The PRO indicated that the situation has been brought under control as the police have intensified patrols in the principal streets and the outskirts of the municipality.



An eyewitness, Inusah Alidu, told the Ghanaian Times that the butchers in the Yendi, who were so angered by the development, vowed to avenge the killings, adding that some Fulani herdsmen were chased out of the area in the early hours of Monday.



