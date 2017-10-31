Dr. Nii Kotei Dzani Wins Peace Award

Related Stories President of Groupe Ideal, Hon. Dr. Nii Kotei Dzani has been named ‘’The Business Peace Personality’’ at the Ghana Peace Awards. Groupe Ideal also won the Corporate Organization for Peace at the same event.



The Ghana Peace Awards is a private initiative aimed at giving recognition to individuals and entities who amongst others have or are advocating peace. It is to honor, celebrate, recognize, appreciate and inspire individuals and institutions who have contributed their quota to maintain peace in the country.



In the run- up to 2016 elections, Hon. Dr.Nii Kotei Dzani was part of group of high profile Ghanaians who pledged their commitment to peace before, during and after the elections by signing and endorsing the Ghana + Peace campaign’s symbolic calabash.



This was against the framework that businesses can only thrive in a peaceful environment, therefore the need for peace cannot be underrated.



Dr. Kotei Dzani is also known for his great works in philanthropy, the acquisition of businesses and contribution to society in diverse ways.



The President of Groupe Ideal, a company with over 13 subsidiaries, was chosen for his outstanding contribution to the growth of business in Ghana.



According to the scheme, he has demonstrated leadership in championing and inspiring individual business leaders and businesses to work together with society, to the mutual benefit of both.



‘’His contagious leadership ability sees and appreciates talents.



This ignite confidence in others and brings team-members together which has innovative actions. Thus, we acknowledge your impact of responsible business practices in advancing the values of developments and job creation in Ghana, Africa and the world at large. The organizer s said.’’



Speaking on the award, the Managing Director for Ideal Finance Limited ,Mr. Alex Dodoo who picked the award on his behalf said,



‘’this award comes as no surprise at all. Dr. Kotei Dzani is compassionate. Having built a conglomerate like Groupe Ideal with over 13 subsidiaries, which employs over 800 people, directly helps reduce unemployment rate in the country is indeed laudable."



Upon receiving the award, Dr Nii Kotei Dzani said, I am humbled. "I owe it all to my hardworking institutional heads who through their diverse experiences make the dream happen."



This adds to the many awards he has won since he started building his business empire in 2009. Dr. Kotei Dzani has been honored by a number of institutions both locally and internationally for his continues contribution towards nation building.



The maiden edition of the Ghana Peace Awards was in October, 2016.

This years’ was themed’ ‘’A PEACEFUL GHANA; ONE PEOPLE WORKING TOGETHER’’



“The night awarded those who have given exemplary contributions to peace and progress that have tirelessly made a visible and tangible difference which has touched the hearts of many both nationally and on the world stage.