Assin South MP To Support Defiled Victim

The Assin Fosu Magistrate Court yesterday remanded a 16- year-old boy in police custody for allegedly defiling a four-yearold girl at Assin Adadientem, in the Central Region.



The suspect was arrested by the police when he, accompanied by his relatives, tendered himself in to the police at Assin Adiembra andwas subsequently arraigned.



He is to appear again on November 9, 2017. Meanwhile a police source told the Daily Graphic that efforts were being made to provide a clinical psychologist to counsel the suspect.



Assin South MP



In a related development, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin South, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has promised to enrol the victim in school and support her till she reaches her highest level of education and achieve her dream of becoming a police officer.



Rev. Fordjour, who made this known to the Daily Graphic after he had visited the family of the victim, last Saturday, said the little girl wanted to be a police officer in future.



The family has since relocated to another community.



He said the victim was recuperating and promised to bear all the hospital expenses and other bills that the family would have to settle following their relocation to ensure peace of mind for the family.



Biblical quote



“The gesture to support my ‘daughter’ is based on Mathew 19:14, which reads: ‘Jesus said, “let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these,” Rev. Fordjour said.



He also donated foodstuffs, bags of rice, oil and provisions to the family and explained that he was doing that because they would not be able to access their farms for foodstuff for some time.



The MP commended the police for their investigations and efforts to make the law take its course.



He said measures would be put in place to stem the rampant defilement and rape cases in the district and appealed to parents to report such cases to the police instead of attempting to settle them at home.