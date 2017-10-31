Invincible Forces On Rampage Again - Lock Up NADMO Office At Techiman

library image Related Stories The Techiman office of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has been locked up by some individuals suspected to be members of the Invincible Forces, a vigilante group associated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



According to the NADMO Coordinator for the area, Mr Gibril Kesse, members of the group stormed the office yesterday morning and ordered the staff who had reported for duty to leave the office and go home.



“My staff were in the office this morning (yesterday) when these guys came in and told them to leave, and that they have come to take over. So my people left and they locked the place up and took the keys away,” Mr Kesse told StarrFMonline.com.



The development comes as political vigilantism appears to be spiraling out of control in the country.



Over the last few months, vigilante groups associated with the NPP have carried out close to 19 onslaughts on state institutions and government appointees over their dissatisfaction with some appointments among other reservations.



Prominent individuals, including the chairman of the National Peace Council, Rev. Emmanuel Asante, and former President John Mahama, have condemned the attacks.



“The security agencies are there to do their jobs. If we don’t trust the police to protect us in such matters, then we are dead. I trust the Minister of Interior; I want to encourage him, especially now that he has put his work on the line. We shouldn’t expect the President to order who should be arrested and who shouldn’t be arrested,” the Peace Council chair told Morning Starr host Francis Abban.



Meanwhile, Interior Minister, Mr Ambrose Dery, has said he should be sacked from his post if he is unable to deal with the menace.



“I am going to do all I can to deal with the issue; I am committed to ensuring that I do not fail the President and the country. I’m prepared to pay the price if I don’t deliver, anybody can call for my head if I fail to deliver,” he stated.