Fake Soldier Busted .After Working With Police For 5 Years

library image Related Stories The Pokuase Police Command has arrested a 40-year-old civilian, Mr Harrison Obeng, who posed as a soldier in the Pokuase community.



The suspect was arrested on Sunday, October 22, 2017, at a drinking spot in the community after he was confronted by Sergeant Frank Borah, a policeman at the Police Education Unit of the Police Training School, Tesano, Accra, after doubting his actions.



Narrating the incident to the DAILY HERITAGE, Sgt Borah said the suspect had been carrying himself as a military man for the past five years and had been working with the police service to make arrests in the community.



According to the police officer, the suspect was a school cadet instructor and had been successful in deceiving the people in the community that he was a soldier.



“I visited my brother who lived at Odumase, off the Pokuase-Ablekuma road, and we met at a Shell filling station in the area.



“While we were there this man arrived on a motorbike and the people around were giving him appellations, and as a security person, I decided to call him to exchange pleasantries. When he got to us he decided to showcase some accolades in military manner and from that I noticed that it’s either he’s a drunk military man, not properly trained, or a fake one,” he told the paper.



He continued that the suspect claimed he was with the 48 Engineer Regiment in Accra after he was confronted.



“My brother knew someone at the 48 Engineer Regiment so we called him for confirmation and from then we noticed he was not a member of the military,” the arresting officer stated.



Upon further interrogation and threats from Sgt Borah, the suspect confessed that he was not a member of the Ghana Armed Forces and later offered some money to the police officer as bribe, but he refused it.



“I was angry not only because he was in a military uniform but for the reason that he had come to drink and disgrace the uniform.



“When we got to the Pokuase Police Station, the police officers there were shocked and were asking me why I have arrested a military man. After I told them that he was not a proper military man, they told me he had been working with them for five years and never knew of his real status,” he said.



The Pokuase Police Command has subsequently processed him for court.