Abetifi MP Donates Pick-Up To Police

Related Stories The MP for Abetifi constituency Mr. Bryan Acheampong has donated a Nissan Navara pick-up to the Kwahu East District police command to protect lives and properties of residents in the community and its surroundings.



Presenting the vehicle to the District Police in the presence of the Regional Commander, DCOP Simon Yaw Afeku, the District Chief Executive of the area, Isaac Agyapong who did the presentation on behalf of the lawmaker said the donation is part of the promises made by Acheampong during the campaign period prior to 2016 elections.



“We want lives of people here to improve, security is my number one priority. Officers at Kwahu East District have been struggling in their operations particularly due to lack of transport resources, and I hope by donating this vehicle we’re easing the burden,” the DCE said.



On his part, DCOP Simon Yaw Afeu hailed Acheampong for supporting the Kwahu East District police, describing the gesture as a sign of patriotism.



He also urged the officers to put the vehicle to good use so it serves the surrounding communities better.



“We want people who are committed to support the police so that together we tighten security in Kwahu. The police is facing a number of issues and transport issues are common. Sometimes we’re accused of arriving late at crime scenes [but] the government alone can’t solve all the problems. With this vehicle we hope security will improve in this area,” he said.



DCOP Afeku appealed to people in the country to support efforts by the police through community policing strategies so that there’s improved relationship between the police and members of the community.





