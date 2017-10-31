Arrested Soldiers Not Members Of Operation Vanguard - GAF

Related Stories The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) says three soldiers who were arrested for allegedly extorting monies from some residents at Aboso in the Western Region are not members of the anti-galamsey taskforce, Operation Vanguard.



A statement signed by the Director of Public Relations of GAF, Colonel E. Aggrey-Quashie confirmed that the three are from the Air Force Base in Takoradi but not members of the joint military and police task force against illegal mining.



The statement said GAF is however collaborating with the police to investigate the matter “and if it comes out that the Airmen have violated GAF Regulations, they would be dealt with as appropriate.”



The statement noted further that members of the Operation Vanguard are distinctively dressed with special armbands and they also move in marked vehicles.



It therefore cautioned the public to be wary of individuals or groups of people who would want to take advantage of the ongoing anti-galamsey operations to dupe unsuspecting people in the name of Operation Vanguard.



“The public is urged to report any suspicious individual who portrays himself as a member of the Task Force in the hope of defrauding them to the nearest police station or military unit,” the statement added.



