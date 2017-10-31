Woodworkers Protest Demolition To Pave Way For Tema-Akosombo Rail Tracks

LIBRARY IMAGE Related Stories Woodworkers and traders at the Ashaiman Timber market on Tuesday closed their shops to protest a planned demolition of parts of the market to make way for the construction of the Tema-Akosombo rail tracks.



They have accused the Railway Development Authority and the Tema Development Corporation (TDC) of failing to serve them notice on the planned demolition.



They also claimed the TDC, which allocated the 8.5 acre land to them in 1991, subsequently reduced the size to 8.05 acres in October this year when the association petitioned the corporation about the impending exercise.



The demolition exercise is expected to affect about 30 wood processing shops, Graphic Online’s Della Russel Ocloo reports. Source: Daily Graphic Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.