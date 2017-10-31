Don’t Be Moved By Cheap Propaganda On Cocoa Price - Chief Farmer Tells Colleagues

Related Stories The 2016 National Best Cocoa Farmer, Nana Opoku Gyamfi has advised his colleague farmers not to be moved by cheap propaganda being peddled around by some disgruntled members of the society on the recent cocoa producer price announced by government.



According to the Sankore-based cocoa farmer, he had monitored how cocoa had traded on the international market for almost a year and his findings on the world cocoa price had confirmed a drastic fall in cocoa from $3100 in June, 2016 to less than $2000 per tonne as at June, 2017.



Nana Gyamfi hinted that the decision of government to maintain a tonne of cocoa at GHc7,600 for the 2017/18 crop year is an indication that government cares about cocoa farmers in Ghana. He explained that the current price per tonne is about $500 more than the price being offered by some of our neighbouring cocoa producing countries.



Nana Opoku Gyamfi disclosed these when he, together with several award winning cocoa farmers from the Asunafo District paid a courtesy call on the Chief Executive of COCOBOD, Hon. Joseph Boahen Aidoo at Cocoa House.



Key on the agenda during the discussions was the need to improve upon the fortunes of the industry through enhancement in the fertilizer, Chemicals and Roads Programmes.



Addressing the farmers, the Chief Executive of COCOBOD, Hon Joseph Aidoo was grateful to them for the visit and praised the farmers in the Brong Ahafo Region for their efforts at sustaining cocoa production in the country. He was particularly happy since the Region had continuously churned out 8 best National Cocoa Farmers and assured the farmers of his support in their requests. He used the opportunity to encourage them to consume more unsweetened cocoa for healthier life.



The farmers were accompanied by former Member of Parliament for Asunafo South, Hon. George Boakye and the incumbent District Chief Executive of the area, Hon Osei Bonsu Snr.



