Tarzan Mocks Ghana’s New-Government New-Drivers’ Licensing Regime

Related Stories



The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority, which only a couple of years ago introduced and has since been running a biometric licence it claimed would eliminate faking and fraud, now says it has a better idea for an all-purpose licence regime.



Amidst promises of - difficult to clone, doing away with the incidence of fake licenses, cutting out middlemen - the DVLA says the soon to rollout new drivers’ licence will be a smart card embedded with a chip loaded with the owner’s biometric details.







Ghana, the land where one passes the driving test once, but have to obtain a new Drivers Licence with Every Change of Government #CitiCBS

— Charles W BROBBY (@eyetarzan) November 1, 2017



On Wednesday morning Dr. Wereko-Brobby, otherwise called Tarzan tweeted rather mockingly thus; “Ghana, the land where one passes the driving test once, but have to obtain a new Drivers Licence with Every Change of Government.”



In response to his tweet, former football coach and radio host Nana Kwaku Agyemang‏, said the observation is "So true", while another, Maestro Asafo-Adjei‏ replied, "Very nonsensical!" Seven others have retweeted the post. Politician and Energy specialist, Dr. Charles Wereko-Brobby has reacted mockingly to ongoing efforts to introduce, yet again, another drivers’ licence for Ghana.The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority, which only a couple of years ago introduced and has since been running a biometric licence it claimed would eliminate faking and fraud, now says it has a better idea for an all-purpose licence regime.Amidst promises of - difficult to clone, doing away with the incidence of fake licenses, cutting out middlemen - the DVLA says the soon to rollout new drivers’ licence will be a smart card embedded with a chip loaded with the owner’s biometric details.On Wednesday morning Dr. Wereko-Brobby, otherwise called Tarzan tweeted rather mockingly thus; “Ghana, the land where one passes the driving test once, but have to obtain a new Drivers Licence with Every Change of Government.”In response to his tweet, former football coach and radio host Nana Kwaku Agyemang‏, said the observation is "So true", while another, Maestro Asafo-Adjei‏ replied, "Very nonsensical!" Seven others have retweeted the post. Source: Daily Graphic Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.