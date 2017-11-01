Focus On Benefits Of Digital Address System – Ghana Post MD

Related Stories The acting Managing Director (MD) of the Ghana Post, Mr James Kwofie has asked that discussions on the new digital property addressing system should be focused on its benefits rather than engaging in relentless criticisms that could jeopadise the laudable initiative by the government.



He observed that the focus on security of the new system in various conversations in the media underscored the interest people had developed in the GhanaPostGPS application and assured users of the robustness of the system to withstand cyber attacks.



Mr. James Kwofie made the observation in an interview at the GhanaPost head office, in Accra last Monday.



''We can talk about security which is obviously an ongoing concern so we cannot say that it is 100 per cent impossible to hack it but the probability or likelihood is very slim. Every system is liable to hacking but we have put strict levels of access controls so that access to the information on the system is on the need-to-know basis. There is 24hr monitoring and we’ll know if anybody attempts to hack our system”, he said and added that “So far, we are secured.'



Mr. Kwofie further called on the public and the media to shift the focus of the discussion to a more tangible one that highlights the benefit of the new digital addressing systems to the police, the economy, and the government as well as the opportunity it affords his outfit to revamp its viability.



“The benefits for this new digital address system are very huge. This is a game changer for Ghana. All local government agencies can use it for planning purposes, municipalities and district assemblies can use it to value properties, the waakye seller can use it to make her location easier to her costomers. The digital address is going to become the way of life in how the country does business so let’s focus on that”, he said.



He also assured that the issue of double deliveries of parcels because of not being able to find the right addresses is over with the new digital addressing system. This reduces the cost of doing business for Ghana Post. It will also be the basis for all e-comerce platforms so that people can now sit in Ghana and buy things from abroad and have it delivered to them directly to their homes in Ghana.



‘And we are working with ECG and Ghana Water Company to ensure that all the digital addresses are on the utility bills etc. For those who have no access to smart phones or internet, or who are generally unable to generate their own digital addresses, the GhanaPostGPS also has an offline mode that has been set up so that people can walk into our offices and we can help them generate their own digital addresses’, he said.