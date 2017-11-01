Kwahus Angry At Fulani Attacks - Daasebre, KPN Speak Out

library image Related Stories The Kwahuhene, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, has expressed anger over the recent conflict between cattle herders and crop farmers that has led to the death of nine inhabitants of the Kwahu area.



As part of efforts to resolve the Fulani attacks, the Kwahuhene has set up a programme in that regard.



The project, called Kwahu Cattle Ranching Control Programme, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II believes had become necessary, as many people in the area had died because of conflicts that had existed between cattle herders and crop farmers.



A statement signed and signed by the Project Manager of the Committee, Zainu Bawa, said it is in light of this that “Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, upon ascension to the Esono Gyima Mampong Agyei Stool as the Paramount Chief of Kwahu Traditional Area, established a Steering Committee to manage and control the rearing of cattle in the Kwahu area.”



The statement indicated that the Kwahuhene has therefore made some resolutions to ensure that the initiative comes to fruition, adding that crop and animal farmers found flouting the new decree would be sanctioned.



It further mentioned that though the deadline was yesterday it has however been extended to, Saturday November 4, 2017.



“Any cattle ranch that is not registered after the expiration of the period must be taken out of Kwahu land by the owner before the taskforce starts operation. All Cattle ranches located in the Kwahu East areas between Abene through Hweehwee and Dwerebease to Onyimso and between Abene through Hweehwee to Simpoa must be evacuated and sent to the established Fodder Banks at Wawase and Forifori in the Kwahu Afram Plains South District and Mem Fremkye and Amankwa in Kwahu Afram Plains North District by the end of this week,” it emphasized.



The statement added, “All Cattle owners who have their cattle in the above areas and decide to violate the orders shall lose their cattle after the expiration of the stated period. Owners must note that whoever violates the orders and rules that will be spelt out for the management and control of the sub-sector shall be severely dealt with in accordance with established laws and regulations.”



In addition, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, urged the public as well as crop and animal farmers to be wary of criminals who would take advantage of the current situation to perpetrate acts of lawlessness.



“We also urge the security agencies to provide adequate protection for everybody without discrimination,” it advised.



Relatedly, members of the Kwahu Professionals Network have called on government and security agencies to help arrest the recent mayhem being perpetrated on the peace-loving and law-abiding people of Kwahu by Fulani Herdsmen.



A statement signed by a member of the group, Davis Opoku Ansah, said they condemn in no uncertain terms, the deadly attacks on the innocent people of Kwahu, “as well as the highly provocative invitation by these herdsmen to engage in a battle that could have the potential of leading to more deaths and destruction.”



The group noted that they believe it is the agenda of the Fulani herdsmen to put fear in them to make them flee and leave their legitimately occupied lands and farms for them (Fulanis) to carry out their primitive nomadic activities.



Although the group stated that it acknowledged the efforts being made by the Kwahuhene, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, and the Minister of State & Member of Parliament for the Abetifi Constituency, Bryan Acheampong, in finding lasting solutions to the challenge, “We call on other chiefs and leaders who have vested interest in the activities of these herdsmen to be cautious of the fact that, as Kwahus, we have a communal responsibility to protect one another, as well as our collective interest, instead of pursuing our selfish interest to the detriment of others.



The hour has come to prove to the world that we are one people and so any attack could lead to reprisal.”



The group called on government to deploy a combined team of Police and Military to flush out the “criminally minded individuals,” who only care about their activities and are ready to destroy to protect their own.



The statement added, “We have no business with them and do not invite them on our lands. Their actions cannot be contained any longer, and the only solution is for them to move out of our lands.”



It continued, “We use this occasion to call on all Kwahus, Civil Societies and other interest groups to respond to the call to support the fight against this menace. We even believe the time has come for Government to lead a spirited fight to end this practice, just like the fight against galamsey.



We are a very peaceful society but will not sit down and allow anyone to destroy us and our economic activities.”



The group, however, called on the people in the areas under attack to remain calm while the Kwahuhene and political leaders find a lasting solution to the menace.



