Stop The NSS Insurance Package Now Or Face Our Wrath - NSP

Members of the National Service Persons Association (NASPA) have issued a stern warning to its leadership and the National Service Secretariat (NSS) to stop the monthly insurance package for the personnel or face their wrath.



According to a statement by the National Service Persons of Ghana, the leadership of NASPA is collaborating with GLICO and MTN to roll out an insurance package where there will be a monthly deduction of GHC 15 from their allowance.



The group wants government to take actions to stop the leadership from carrying out their plan saying "we wish to alert the government, NSS, NASPA and all other stakeholders involved that this decision is against our fundamental human rights and freedom. We are all not in agreement over this move hence should be discouraged. It must not be allowed. You cannot sign us up for an insurance package by compulsion. Our opinions were also not sought for. The executives of NASPA cannot take such a decision which grossly affects our monies without consulting us".



"What would happen to our deductions at the end of the service year? Do they know our individual plans and whether or not we have already insured ourselves?" they further questioned.



"An insurance is supposed to be a means of protection from financial loss. It is a form of risk management primarily used to hedge against the risks of a contingent, or uncertain losses. The loss may or may not be financial, but it must be reducible to financial terms, and must involve something in which the insured has an insurable interest established by ownership, possession, or preexisting relationship", portions of the statement read.



The service personnel described the package as a "daylight robbery", calling on the NSS and government to intervene or they file a law suit against the authorities.



"Inasmuch as we appreciate the efforts of NSS for trying to seek our welfare, we wish to state categorically that this particular package is a daylight robbery if the deductions are made compulsory hence should be discouraged immediately or we follow the appropriate procedures to challenge it in court. In principle, one would have to understand how an insurance package works before subscribing to it. Two of the most important components of all the insurance policies are the premium and the deductible. A firm understanding of these two concepts goes a long way to helping one in choosing a policy that is best for him or her. It is a risk which should not be made compulsory hence nobody should decide for us".



NASPA launched a National Service Insurance Policy on Wednesday, November 1, in collaboration with GLICO Life Insurance Company and MTN to deduct GHC 15 from the personnel's allowance every month.



The policy was broken down into the following packages:



1. In the event of death during service - 15,000 cedis.



2. In the event of Injury during service - 15,000 cedis.



3. In the event of disability during service - 3,000 cedis.



4. Loan given to service personnel's amounting to 500 cedis and will be paid by Personnel over a period of 6 months.



5. Free Inter-MTN calls.



6. 5 cedis airtime free to call other networks.



7. Free data.



8. 500 SMS every month.



9. Free movies twice in a month.



But the service personnel have appealed to authorities of the NSS, NASPA and the government to "make this insurance package optional. We know what is good for us so whether an individual decides to subscribe to this package or not, he or she would be prepared to bear the consequences. Do not compel us to subscribe or impose the deductions on us. How much is our monthly allowance before so much unnecessary deductions are going to be imposed on us? Earlier, we heard rumours that the NASPA executives are going to sanction deductions on the allowance to offset our dues.



"This is also against our fundamental freedom of association. We must not be compelled to do certain things against our interest just because the constitution demands that we render a mandatory service to the nation. As the constitution demands, we are serving the nation with our strengths and skills for which we are paid less. The Ghanaian government can equally raise a seed money to insure us without having to deduct from our meagre allowances" the statement signed by Cephas Akortor on behalf of all the Concerned National Service Persons of Ghana further stressed.