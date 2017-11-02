Armed Robbers Terrorising Bediako Residents

Related Stories Residents of Bediako in Kpone-Katamansu District of the Greater Accra Region are being terrorized by armed robbers.



The residents, who live in fear due to the activities of armed robbers, have been forced to abandon their homes.



Last Tuesday dawn, more than five homes and shops were raided by a group of armed robbers, causing injuries to occupants.



The victims were physically assaulted by the armed robbers but one of them who attempted to prevent the robbers from entering his room was shot.



A 10-year-old boy reportedly collapsed during the attack after being tied with a rope during the operation.



He was rushed to a nearby health facility.



The armed robbers ransacked all the rooms, bags and made way with items such as mobile phones, laptops, cash, electrical appliances among others.



The residents told Daily Guide at the scene that the incident occurred around 1:30 am after the armed robbers initially broke into the room of an ex-navy officer, who was out of town.



According to them, the incident has left residents traumatized.



One of the victims, Kenneth Ocran, whose Iphone 6S was stolen, was subjected to severe beatings.



The armed robbers demanded password to his mobile money account before he was allowed to go.



Upon hearing the police siren, the armed robbers abandoned their operation tools such as talisman, jackets, masks and escaped on motorbikes.



One of them left behind the motorbike and laptop.



In a related development, three men on a motorbike yesterday attacked a shop at gunpoint in broad day light at the Ashaiman Timber Market and took away an unspecified amount of money.



They quickly escaped on the motorbike immediately after the incident.