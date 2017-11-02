Related Stories The retraction and apology of Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, George Ayisi-Boateng, over his widely condemned statement that he will always put the interest of members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) first above all other Ghanaians, “should put the matter to rest”, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has said.



Mr Ayisi-Boateng in an interaction with the student wing of the NPP at the Kumasi Technical University over the weekend had said NPP members were his “topmost priority” because they are “more Ghanaian than other Ghanaians”.



After several calls for his resignation, Mr Ayisi-Boateng who had defended his statement rendered an apology and retracted his comment in a statement on Wednesday, 1 November 2017.



Reacting to the apology in a radio interview with Accra based Class FM on Thursday, Mrs Ayorkor Botchwey said the apology should end the matter.



“The important thing is that he has apologised. In his statement, he said he did sit back and soberly reflected on his statement and decided that he has to apologise, so, I think that puts the matter to rest and the important thing is that this does not happen again so far as he is concerned or any other envoy is concerned,” she told show host Moro Awudu.



Mr Ayisi-Boateng’s apology read: “I have, upon sober reflection, decided to retract the comments I made during my interaction with some Members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region over the weekend.



“I have realised that my statement is unfortunate and at variance with the letter and spirit of the Ghanaian constitution and the dignified office of High Commissioner that I occupy.



“I am aware that as the representative of Ghana to South Africa, I have a responsibility to protect the interest of all Ghanaians within my jurisdiction and to grant them equal access to opportunities that are presented, irrespective of their political affiliation.



“I regret the effect of my speech delivered to the young party members which has generated public outcry.



“I, therefore, wish to retract my comments and render an unqualified apology to the Presidency and all Ghanaians.”