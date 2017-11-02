When The Queen Of Denmark Met Ghanaian Journos Ahead Of Her Ghana Visit

Related Stories The Queen of Denmark, Margrethe Alexandrine Porhildur Ingrid ll says she is looking very much forward to visiting Ghana in a few weeks time.



Queen Margrethe ll, who will be visiting Ghana and West Africa for the first time says the visit will provide the opportunity for her to learn a lot about Ghana.



This is my very first time visiting Ghana and Western Africa, and this is entirely something new, she told some Ghanaian journalists on an official visit to Denmark, ahead of the Danish state visit to Ghana.The Queen, who will be accompanied by a 39-member Danish business delegation, said Denmark in general will also get to know about Ghana.



She said, “There’s a large group of business people accompanying me on my visit and they are very excited about the prospects of working with Ghana”.



A visit of this nature always provides the opportunity for one to learn about the other and to exchange ideas, and Denmark looks forward to this visit, she emphasised.



The Queen however noted that Denmark and Ghana have had a very good and long standing relationship. This is a very good foundation and we must build on it, she stayed.



She noted that “parts of the past have not been very pretty and we must distance ourselves from them, she noted.



She said, she had learnt that there was a part of Ghana called Danish Accra and a book was also being published about the old Danish Accra and said she will like to see that part of Accra.