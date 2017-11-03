President Buhari Hosts Mahama (PHOTOS)

Related Stories Former President John Mahama delivered a graduation lecture at the Institute of State Security in Abuja on Thursday, November 2, 2017.



The President of Nigeria and Director General of State Security invited the former President to deliver the lecture on the topic “The challenges of governance and development in Africa”.



John Mahama was then hosted to a private dinner by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Residential Villa of the State House.









