Witness In Afoko Trial Cross-Examined

A fourth prosecution witness in the trial related to the murder of Adams Mahama, former Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has been cross-examined by defence counsel for Paul Afoko.



Lawyer Osarfo Buabeng, at the last sitting, cross-examined the witness, Tofic Mutala who ended his evidence in chief last week.



At yesterday’s sitting, which lasted for about an hour and a half, the lawyer posed numerous questions to determine the veracity of the testimonies he gave to the court.



Defence counsel asked the witness if he and three other witnesses had lodged a formal complaint at the police station when the incident occurred.



He said he did not lodge a formal compliant but could not tell whether the others did so.



He added that he told the police all he knew about the incident at the late Adams’ home and did not see the need to make a formal complaint at the police station.



Lawyer Buabeng also asked him whether he knew that contractors use acid to weaken walls before demolition.



According to him, he has been a building contractor for the past 15 years but has never heard of the use of acid to weaken walls.



He told the court that excavators, bulldozers and hammer and chisel could be used to demolish buildings and pillars in particular.



He was asked whether the late Adams’ wife knew the content of a gallon which contained a residue of the supposed acid since she wore polythene bag around her hand before presenting it to the police.



The witness said it could be possible since the deceased was wailing as a result of the substance poured on him, some of which were in the gallon.



He said it was reasonable for the woman to protect her hands before handling over the gallon to the police since she did not know the content.



The case has been adjourned to November 14, 2017 to enable the defence counsel to end its cross-examination.



Gegory Afoko has been charged with conspiracy to commit crime and murder of Adams Mahama in May 2015.



He pleaded not guilty to the charges.



Adams Mahama died of extensive acid burns and shock lungs (acute respiratory distress syndrome), an autopsy report has indicated.



Meanwhile, Gregory’s alleged accomplice, Asabke, is still on the run.