The Lies Must Stop, The Insurance Policy Package Is Great News-NASPA Clears The Air

Related Stories The National Service Secretariat (NSS) has debunked claims by personnel of the Service that it has approved an insurance policy to deduct certain sums of money from the personnel's allowance.



According to the management of the NSS, the NSS is only facilitators to the insurance policy and has not implemented the policy.



The management noted that the policy is an idea by the National Service Personnel Association - NASPA - an official mouthpiece for all national service personnel in the country.



The NSS further stated as falsehood information bandied around that the personnel are to pay GHC 15 for the insurance.



"The package is a composite package consisting of insurance policy, media and telecommunications package and flexible loan arrangement", the management clarified.



Outlining the facts pertaining to the policy, the NSS explained that the "NSP under the media and telecommunication package receives 5 ghc airtime monthly, 500 MB of browsing data, free calls among all personnel, free 500 SMS, free access to Whatsapp, Facebook, twitter and other social media platforms, every airtime you buy is also doubled" and under the loan arrangement therefore receives a "loan facility of 500ghc or more payable within 6 months."



With regard to the insurance package, the personnel will get "15,000 ghc in case of death, 15000 ghc in instances of permanent disability and 3000ghc for temporal disability".



The insurance policy is to be run concurrently with the various insurance companies, GLICO Life, Enterprise Life, Vanguard Life Star Life and Quality life to ensure effectiveness of the policy.



"It is important to state that national service personnel are NOT covered by any insurance policy but are exposed to varied levels of dangers and hazards in their line of duty. We have recorded several instances of fatal injuries resulting in permanent disability, temporal disability and some instances death and it is believed that NSP should not be made to go through these fatalities whiles serving their country. This is a great policy. The false information must stop", the NSS stressed.