DPSI Ghana Awards 51 Students

DELHI PUBLIC School International (DPSI)- Ghana has awarded certificates to about 19 of its students who excelled in the Model United Nations (MUN) event organized recently by the Tema International School (TIS).



DPSI-Ghana has also given out gold, bronze and silver medals to 32 of its students in recognition of their brilliant performance in the 2017 edition of the Streamline Aquatics Limited (SAL) Swim Series held at the Tesano Sports Club.



MUN is an educational simulation in which students learn about diplomacy, international relations, and the United Nations.



It involves and teaches researching, public speaking, debating and writing skills in addition to critical thinking, teamwork and leadership abilities.



A number of schools namely TIS, DPSI Ghana, Morgan International School and Tema SOS participated in this year's MUN which lasted for three days; from 23rd to 25th October 2017.



The 19 awardees for the MUN include Dzidzor Adjagar-China, Jessica Okyere, Tracy Anenyah, Afrakumah Otoo, Azara Ibrahimah, Xavier Osei, Afia Asiedu, Nigel Adjei, Charlene Noye, Ama Denkyira, Zhariana Kate Boateng, Pranav Tyagi, Afrah Korankye, Arun Roshan, Vishal Thakwani, Bhaarat Thakwani, Aseda Nyaho-Joan, Ellen Donkor and Priscilla Tawiah who emerged as Best MUN Delegate.



Each student that participates in the MUN event represents a UN member country and picks issues of global concern ranging from health epidemic, terrorism, famine, civil war, child abuse and human trafficking.



Director of DPSI Ghana, Mukesh Thakwani, was full excitement as he addressed the awardees at a brief but colorful ceremony held on Tuesday, October 31, 2017, on the school's Tema Community 25 Campus to give out the awards.



"You (students) are the ones who really make us proud. My DPSI students, you always make us proud," he said.



Mr. Thakwani seized the opportunity to encourage many more students to participate in future competitions, stressing that "we want to see more and more children participating in those programmes."









Commenting on why DPSI-Ghana regularly sends out its students to such educational competition, a teacher of the DPSI English Department, Helen David, said "It is part of our efforts to groom the children as global citizens and leaders. That's the hallmark of DPSI."



She said the MUN "is a very good exposure for children to know what is going on around the world."



One of the participants and awardees, Vishal Mukesh Thakwani, who represented France and the United Nations Peacebuilding Commission (UNPC), expressed his profound gratitude to DPSI Ghana for granting him the opportunity to partake in the MUN, saying "I feel great about getting this award.”



The MUN event, he said, has greatly helped to sharpen his knowledge on international relations.



About DPSI Ghana



DPSI Ghana was founded in September 2010 by renowned Indian industrialist and philanthropist, Mukesh Thakwani, under the aegis Delhi Public School – a chain of schools all around the globe known for its holistic education.



Mr. Thakwani's mission has always been to champion the cause of education in the West African sub-region, by providing a world class educational system.



DPSI Ghana was founded in September 2010 by renowned Indian industrialist and philanthropist, Mukesh Thakwani, under the aegis Delhi Public School – a chain of schools all around the globe known for its holistic education.

Mr. Thakwani's mission has always been to champion the cause of education in the West African sub-region, by providing a world class educational system.

DPS International Ghana is affiliated to the University of Cambridge International Examinations and Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi (CBSE).