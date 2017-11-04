Liberia Supreme Court To Rule On Election Challenge On Monday

Related Stories Liberia’s apex court has reserved ruling on the poll challenge for Monday after listening to submissions by presidential aspirant and leader of the Liberty Party, Charles Brumskine.



Brumskine who finished third in the October 10 poll petitioned the court alleging fraud in the conduct of the poll. His party said widespread fraud had marred the outcome of the process.



The court earlier this week ordered the National Electoral Commission (NEC) to halt preparations for a poll run-off scheduled for November 7. The NEC stated that it will respect the decision of the court adding that its preparations had been affected by the ruling.



The elections body had slated a run-off between former football star George Weah and incumbent vice-president Joseph Nyuma Boakai.



Monday’s ruling will largely determine whether the run-off will be held. Already the African Union and regional political bloc, ECOWAS, have began mediation efforts to forestall any crisis in the west African country.



Winner of the poll will replace Africa’s first democratically elected female president, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who has been in charge since 2006.