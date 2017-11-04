Go And Ask Your Grandfather – Ada East Assemblyman Jabs Journalist (VIDEO)

Related Stories An aggrieved assemblyman at the Ada East area Noah Dogah vented out his anger at a journalist during an interview after the former alleged that he was heavily assaulted and robbed during the mayhem that erupted at the centre.



Mr. Dogah who indicated that he is a traditionalist threatened to take on his attackers spiritually.



“I will face them one by one and they will see what will happen. I’m a traditionalist, I’m not a Christian so I’m also going to pray because they butchered me, they twisted my neck, seized my phone, my money, my constitutional book is lost.” He lamented



He fingered the NPP’s vigilante group, The Invincible Forces as the culprits who abused him.



“They came into the room first in their suits and we suspected they’re not National Security. We walked them out, before we were counting they disconnected all the power…” he fumed.



Commenting on the nature of the Police who were there to monitor and maintain law and order, the assembly man noted that “they’re total failures, the officers in that room, they connived with the criminals to rob us. So we’re telling the whole Ghana that Sarah is not the DCE and she can never be DCE for Ada.”



“Look when you pluck a fruit, wait till it ripes before you eat, don’t eat an unripe fruit.” Mr. Dogah quoted perhaps to explain the situation at hand.



Asked to give a layman’s meaning to his proverb he responded by saying “go and ask your grandfather”.



Background



Sarah Dugbakie Pobee finally got the nod to enable her begin her duties as District Chief Executive of the Ada East Assembly after failing to do so on two different occasions.



This time around she polled 28 votes out of the 36. 7 of the votes were no and 1 was rejected.



The exercise did not proceed without drama as members of NPPs vigilante group, The Invincible Forces were accused of snatching the ballot box and beating up some of the assembly members who dared to stand up to them.



