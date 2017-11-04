Council of State Member Condemns Ada East Attack

Related Stories A member of the Council of State, Dr Nii Kotei Dzani has condemned attacks in Ada East District during confirmation polls for the nominated District Chief Executive (DCE), Sarah Dugbakie Pobee.



There was chaos at the Ada East District Assembly after DCE nominee, Sarah Dugbakie Pobee was confirmed by Assembly Members.



She reportedly polled 28 out of the 36 valid votes cast. Seven voted No and one vote was rejected.



Reacting to this in a press statement, Dr Dzani charged the security service to rise to their constitutional mandates and combat the creeping lawlessness in the society.



“I was ashamed to view video footage of the incident, which clearly showed some police personnel standing idly by at the premises where the regrettable incidents took place,”





Below is his statement:



It was with profound sadness that I received the news this afternoon of an attack on members of the Ada East District Assembly during confirmation polls for the nominated District Chief Executive (DCE), allegedly perpetrated by the so-called "Invisible Forces", a notorious vigilante group.



In this moment, I wish to express my solidarity with the victims of this cowardly attack, innocent Ghanaians peacefully discharging their democratic duties. As a country, it is time we rid ourselves of factionalism of all kinds, especially those borne out of political divisions, in order that we can pull together as one people working to realize a common vision of development and prosperity for our country and people.



I was ashamed to view video footage of the incident, which clearly showed some police personnel standing idly by at the premises where the regrettable incidents took place. I urge the Police Administration to take urgent steps to identify and punish those officers who abdicated their duties so publicly, in order to restore the reputation of the Police Service in the eyes of the public.



Further, I wish to remind all government appointees to be mindful of the fact that it is from the same Constitution that all of us derive our offices, irrespective of the level in the governance structure in which we serve. That is why we must all be tolerant and respectful of each other and condemn behaviours that project violence against one another.



I charge all relevant security agencies to rise to their constitutional mandates and combat the creeping lawlessness in our midst, no matter the affiliations of the instigators of such violent occurrences. It is only by uniformly and consistently applying the law that the needed deterrence would be established against those that operate outside the boundaries of the law. In this particular instance, I am committed to seeing through the processes that will ensure justice for all who fell victim to this afternoon's aggression and violence.



As always, I stand ready to offer my support in any way I can to achieve a harmonious society for all who reside within this beautiful land of our birth.



---SIGNED---

DR. NII KOTEI DZANI

(Member, Council of State)