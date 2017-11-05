Commitment Is Needed On The Part Of All - Speaker

Related Stories The Reverend Professor Michael Aaron Oquaye, the Speaker of Parliament, has registered his displeasure at the spate of indiscipline and called on all to exhibit the highest level of commitment in the effort to build a more prosperous nation.



Describing Christianity as a “studying religion”, the Speaker who is also a Baptist Pastor, said there is the need for constant review of knowledge and to keep abreast with the rest of society and the world in terms of accepted practices.



He said “those who do things their own way (without following prescribed rules) can never achieve any success or progress,” and called on all to manifest godly qualities so that the glory of God would be seen in their activities.



The Rev Prof Oquaye gave the advice during the week when the Voices of Democracy, the resident choir of the Parliament, organised an afternoon of praise and worship, in his honour at the Foyer of Parliament in Accra.



The praises and worship session which is usually held by the choir to usher in a new Speaker featured songs, mostly Christian, in both local and foreign languages, as well as baroque songs such as Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus” and Bach’s “Now Thank We All Our God.”



The Speaker commended the choir for making Parliament nicer with their melodious songs and gave it thumbs up for standing out among a number of choirs in the country.



The Rev Prof Oquaye said there is the need for discipline and order in any human endeavour adding that one of the things he doesn’t like is when in church “and the choir is singing, then some people to try to sing along.”



In a sermon based on Luke 10:25-37, Rev Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, the Head of the Table Office in Parliament, said a lesson of accountability can be learned from the illustration or parable of the Good Samaritan in the Bible.



He said all people on the earth have been entrusted with a duty by God, for which there would be accountability, declaring that God would judge each and every one according the motive of an action.



Rev Djietror, who is also a Minister of the Assemblies of God Church, urged all to emulate the example of the Good Samaritan and do their best in being a brother’s keeper.



Rev Helen Adjoa Ntosoh, MP for Krachi West, in a prayer asked for God’s blessings for the nation and protection for the Speaker and all parliamentarians.



The Voices of Democracy read citations and awarded prizes of recognition to Mr Emmanuel Anyimadu, the Clerk of Parliament for founding the choir, and described him as a “Man Worthy of Our Deepest Appreciation; Rev Djietror, as a “Man Worthy of Honour; and Mrs Eugenia Gifty Kusi, Deputy Minister for the Western Region and former MP for Tarkwa Nsuaem, for her continued financial and moral support to the choir.