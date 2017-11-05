LEKMA Backs President’s Vision On Education

Related Stories The Ledzokuku Krowor Municipal Assembly (LEKMA) is developing educational infrastructure and a motivated teachers’ corps in line with President Akufo-Addo’s vision of making education a viable tool for national development.



Speaking at Quaye Nungua Roman Catholic School to commemorate Global handwashing day, Mr Alfred Tetteh Addo, Presiding Member, LEKMA, said the President’s interest in education is not in doubt as within a short time, he has introduced a free Senior High School and restored teacher trainee allowance among others.



According to him, such programmes were necessary for development as education provided a level playing field for all manner of persons to reach their potentials.



The Global Handwashing Day which was organised by the Community Development Unit of LEKMA, brought to the fore the utmost importance of hand washing with soap under running water as a means of preventing diseases.



Mr Addo said various authentic research had indicated that more than fifty per cent of diseases such as diarrhoea and cholera could be prevented by constant hand washing practices.



He reiterated the Assembly’s commitment to providing water receptacles in schools to make the practice a normal habit of school children and even into their adulthood.



The Presiding Member commended teachers in the Municipality for standing by their professional ethics in the discharge of their duties.



He later presented water receptacles to the Quaye Nungua School.