Be Mindful Of Your Utterances - Pastor Cautions Political Appointees

Reverend Benjamin Kwaku Amoah, the District Pastor of the Accra South District of the Musama Disco Christo Church (MDCC), has said there is the need for all political appointees to be mindful of their utterances in the discharge of their duties.



He said this would help ensure a cohesive society and the sustained progress of the nation.



Rev Amoah said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the thanksgiving service of the late Nana Kodjo Jekrahuda Jehu-Appiah, former Chief Editor of the GNA.



He also called the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to be firm and crack the whip on those offending appointees so that the confidence of the public in his government would be maintained.



Rev Amoah said government appointees are supposed to have the passion to resolve social challenges and improve the wellbeing of the people and this should not lead to cravings for personal wealth at the expense of the citizenry.



He used the opportunity to call on the motorists to exercise extreme caution when driving on the road to avoid preventable accidents.

Rev Jubamolda Jehu-Appiah, Head of Jehunano Family of the MDCC, expressed appreciation to all individuals and corporate bodies who supported the final funeral rites of the late Nana Jehu-Appiah and prayed for God’s blessings on them.



Rev. Amoah also prayed for the Jehu-Appiah family, especially the surviving wife and children and asked for God’s continuous protection and guidance.

The name of the late Jehu-Appiah was mentioned seven times by the District Pastor of the Church to bid him eternal farewell to his maker.



Nana Kodjo Jekrahuda Jehu-Appiah died on September 11, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness.



He was laid to rest on Saturday, November 3 at the family cemetery in Mozano in the Central Region after a burial and memorial service was held in Accra.