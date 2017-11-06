Ghana's Participation At The Commonwealth Youth Summit In Malaysia And Matters Arising

Related Stories The Ministry of Youth and Sports and National Youth Authority on 3rd to 5th November 2017 sent a delegation to Malaysia to fully represent and participate in the 1st ever Commonwealth Youth Summit organized by the Commonwealth Youth Council (CYC) in partnership with Commonwealth Secretariat (the parent body) and the Malaysian government.



The Commonwealth Youth Council who are the organizers of the Youth Summit is the official voice of more than 1.2 billion young people in the Commonwealth nations. It is the largest and most diverse Youth led organization in the world.



The Commonwealth Youth council plays an integral role in advancing the youth development agenda and coordination of activities and policies of the Commonwealth in the field of the youth activism. The council works for and represent the voice of all young people within the 52 Commonwealth nations.



The summit was successfully organized under the theme 'An Intergenerational convergence'. The summit largely focused on essential areas like climate change and Finance, Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Peace building and Global Inequality and Social cohesion.



The summit brought together youth leaders accross the globe to share experiences, foster learning and as well inspire and expand capacity.



TEAM GHANA met and interacted briefly with His Royal Highness Prince of Wales, Prince Charles who officially launched the ceremony on the campus of Nottingham University on the first day of the summit.



The Leadership of the Commonwealth Youth Council is highly pleased with the input and participation of TEAM GHANA.



A comprehensive report in due course shall be submitted to the Ministry of Youth and sports as well as the National Youth Authority.



Delegates from Ghana wish to express their profound gratitude to the Ministry of youth and sports headed by Hon Isaac Asiamah and also the National Youth Authority headed by Hon Emmanuel Asigri for making it possible for Ghana to be represented at the first ever Commonwealth Youth Summit.



Delegates from Ghana included the Deputy Executive Director of NSS, Henry Nana Boakye (leader), Bernard Oduro Takyi (Commonwealth Youth Council Cordinator, West Africa), Rebecca Acquah (NYA), Abena Dugan (All African Students UNION-AASU ), Farida A. Iddriss (NYA), Esther Tetteh( NYA), Ato Nunoo and Diana