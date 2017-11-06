‘Stop Causing Chaos In Ga State’

Related Stories Accredited Kingmakers and Elders of Ga Royal Paramount Stool have warned Mr. Emmanuel Nii Yartey Tackie Yaoboi, aka Nii Yaote Oto-Ga II and his cohorts, to desist from causing what they described as “unnecessary troubles and confusions within Ga State or face their wrath.”



At a press conference in Accra over the weekend, Ga Kingmakers Council led by Nii Dr. Tetteh Kwei II, Ga Paramount Stool Kingmaker (Dsasetse) of Ga Principal Stool Father, Nii Tetteh Ashong V, and Heads of the four Royal Ruling Houses of the Ga State, who are the kingmakers and custodians of the Ga Paramount Stool and its properties, stressed that they would be compelled to prosecute Yaote Oto-Ga II and his collaborators in the law court if they fail to heed to this warning.



According to the Ga Kingmakers Council, their attention has been drawn to a media report attributed to Nii Yaote Oto-Ga II, who claims to be Ga Paramount Stool Dsasetse, disclaiming the installation of King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II as the Ga Mantse. They averred that Nii Yaote Oto-Ga and his followers also made certain unprovoked statements and allegations against some distinguished personalities as being behind the enstoolment of King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.



They therefore questioned the authority with which Yaote Oto-Ga II used to make those pronouncements. They stated that “Niimei/Naameii of the Ga Dsase authoritatively enquire from the said Nii Yaote Oto-Ga II and his cohorts, their authority to question the deeds of the Kingmakers of the Ga Paramount Stool in performing their customary obligations.



The Ga State has spoken and his Royal Majesty, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has customarily/constitutionally ascended the Royal Stool of his ancestors.” The kingmakers also indicated that the Ga State now has a king who will, in due course, be introduced to the whole nation, adding that there was no reason for Yaote Oto-Ga to continue polluting the minds of the people against the installation of the new king.



They pointed out that per Ga customs and traditions it was the substantive Ga Paramount Stool Dsasetse, the substantive Ga Seitse/Osiahene and the accredited heads of the four (4) royal ruling houses who nominate, select and enstool Ga Mantse.



According to them, Nii Yaote Oto-Ga II is not the substantive Ga Dsasetse because “he is not eligible to be nominated for the position of Ga Paramount Stool Dsasetse, since he hails from Nii Yartey/Yaoboi We (Adaasa We) gate of Nii Amugi Royal Ruling House.”



The kingmakers recounted that in 1963, when the father of Nii Tetteh Kwei II, the late Seth Tetteh Kwei, was confined to be enstooled as Ga Mantse, the Yartey/Yaoboi gate vehemently opposed his installation with the reason that the Tetteh Kweis were from a long tradition of Dzasetsemei and not Ga Mantsemei and immediately proposed Nii Amugi II as the substantive Ga Mantse. “So why in this day and age will the Yartey/Yaoboi We (Adaasa We) gate get involved in Dzasetse issues, by meddling in the Dzasetse disputes? they asked.