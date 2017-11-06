Groupe Nduom Launches TV Station In UK

Related Stories Groupe Nduom on Saturday 4 November inaugurated a Television Channel in the United Kingdom. Known as GNTV UK, the channel will operate on Free view on Vision TV and Sky TV.



GNTV UK is billed as “the cord to link Africans and the continent's friends and partners in the UK and Europe to the African continent.”



GNTV UK will source some of its programmes from live feeds and other recorded content from TV channels managed by Groupe Nduom in Ghana and other West African countries.



These include First News Network (FNN), Business Television Africa (BTA), Sports 24, and Amansan Television (ATV). Others are Faith TV, Ocean1 TV and Spyder Lee Entertainment TV (SETV). The new channel went live on Freeview in the UK on November 1st. It will start broadcasting on the SKY network on 16 November.



One important program is “Talk Africa; Africa Trending” which discusses a major subject and trending topics from across the African continent from 6.30 to 8.30am everyday Monday through Sunday.



In his address, the President and Chairman of Groupe Nduom, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom emphasized the point that it is important that Africans are able to tell their own stories everywhere in the world.



He said the channel will source content from African content producers and provide a platform for African businesses to reach the global market.



The Vice President of the Liberian Association in the UK commended Groupe Nduom for the opportunities the company is creating for Africans especially in Liberia.



Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK, Paapa Owusu Ankomah said that Groupe Nduom’s entrepreneurial works are consistent with President Nana Akufo-Addo’s goal to wean Ghana off aid and become self-reliant.



He said it was good that Groupe Nduom is offering products such as GNTV UK, FD Mobile, PayGlobal and Diaspora Savings and investment accounts which will help Ghanaians abroad and at home.



Dr. Nduom was accompanied by Mrs. Yvonne Nduom, Mr. Kwame Ofori Asomaning, Mr. Ben Ansah, Ms. Barbara Brown, Mr. Fred Manu, Mr. Nicholas Omaboe, Mr. Michael Kunke, Ms. Henrietta Adom, Mr. Kweku Nduom, Mr. Chiefy Nduom and others from the Groupe Nduom office in the UK.



Groupe Nduom has other business interests in the UK. They include GN Radio UK, and PayGlobal, a Digital Money and Money Transfer Service in the UK that works for diaspora Ghanaians to send money to Ghana.



The Groupe also operates Remittances & Diaspora Services that enable Ghanaians resident overseas to open accounts with GN Bank, Ghana. From Ghana, the company offers life insurance and investment products to Ghanaians in the diaspora.



