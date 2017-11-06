Nana Mourns Frema’s Mother

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was among thousands of people who joined the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, to mourn her departed mother, Ama Kwartemaa aka Mare Osei, at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi on Saturday. She clocked 98 years.



The government delegation included the first lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, ministers of state, regional ministers, metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives (MMDCEs), New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives and supporters.



Madam Ama Kwartemaa, described as a God-fearing, peaceful, friendly and accommodative person by his family members and the public, joined her ancestors after succumbing to a short illness recently.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) was represented by the founder of the party, former President Jerry John Rawlings.



Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the NDC General Secretary; Joseph Yammin, former Ashanti Regional Secretary of the party; Ofori Agyeman Boadi, former MCE for Obuasi and other party members, were also at the funeral.



Representatives of other political parties in the country also traveled from all corners of the country to the Ashanti Regional capital to support the chief of staff in giving a befitting burial and funeral for her departed mother.



The various media organizations were represented; and Alhaji Abdul Rahman Gomda, Chief News Editor of Daily Guide, stood in for the paper.



The government delegation and that of the opposition NDC, donated special traditional drinks and other precious items to the bereaved family, as custom demands.



The funeral, which virtually brought both vehicular and human movements to a standstill, was Saturday night climaxed with a special dinner at the Golden Bean Hotel.