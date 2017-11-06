Prof Yankah Unveils Book On June 4th Revolution

Prof Kwesi Yankah Related Stories Minister of State in-charge of Tertiary Education, Prof Kwesi Yankah, has unveiled a book on the June 4th, 1979 Revolution



The book titled ‘Ogyakrom – The Missing Pages of June 4th’, represents landmarks within 22 months of Prof Yankah’s ‘Abonsam Fireman’ weekly column in The Catholic Standard, from January 1979 to March 1980.



‘Ogyakrom – Missing Pages of June 4th’ allows a veiled peep into the most turbulent period in Ghana’s political history, Jerry John Rawlings’ June 4th Revolution, including preceding events and the aftermath of the revolution.



It seeks to correct a somewhat distorted history of Ghana and is said to be inspired by topical issues in two military regimes, namely General E.W.K Akuffo’s Supreme Military Council (SMC2) and ex-President Rawlings’ June 4th Revolution, and one civilian government of Hilla Limann’s People’s National Party (PNP).



The Editor of The Catholic Standard at the time of Prof Yankah’s column, Dr Anthony Bonnah Koomson, who co-reviewed the book, said, “The book captures momentous era in Ghana’s immediate political history, reminiscences of which the author has sought to recreate and preserve with phenomenal linguistic skill.”



He added that “it presents, through satire, an accurate heartbeat of a people under intense political paralysis.”



According to Dr Joyce Aryee of Salt & Light Ministries, Accra, the ‘Missing Pages of June 4th’ is a collection of newspaper articles aimed at helping to remind Ghanaians about the past and guide the younger generation on how to go about the present and the future.



The June 4th coup d’état, led by Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings, was seen as a decisive action to solve the country’s economic difficulties and to establish a democratic system of government.



The economy under the Supreme Military Council 1 &2 and even the National Redemption Council (NRC) was reportedly being mismanaged, leading the country into huge debts.



In attendance at the launch were Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs & Regional Integration, Cecilia Dapaah, Aviation Minister, MPs, Archbishop of Accra, Palmer Buckle, among others.