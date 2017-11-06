Mad Rush For Judges’ Wigs

Related Stories Traders on Friday told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that there was tremendous rush for judges’ wigs and robes following Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo’s directive.



Scores of dealers in the wigs and robes outside the courts’ premises in Accra explained that normally those items were patronised when people were enrolled as lawyers.



However, following the directive of the CJ, sale of the wigs, robes, bibs and collars had picked up since last week.



“This morning (Friday) a lawyer came to buy a wig from me before entering the court,” Madam Milly Asante, a trader, told the GNA.



Jacqueline Korkoi Kanyi, a trader who spoke with the GNA, said a wig and a robe were being sold at GH¢300.00 each, adding that prices had not been increased.



A lawyer who pleaded anonymity said he had not found his wig for the past 18 years and so he bought one Friday morning.



According to him, members of the Bar were going to comply with the directive since wigs and robes make them unique, and the fact that the public was in support of the directive.



Scores of media entities in Accra quoted the Chief Justice as directing all judges, with immediate effect, to begin the wearing of the symbolic wig during court sittings.



The directive by the Chief Justice also instructed judges to ensure that they are fully attired in robes alongside the wigs.



According to sources, the directive was contained in an internal memo from the Judicial Secretary to all judges. The memo explained that the directive was to preserve the tradition and uniqueness of the work of judges and the legal profession.