Cameroon President Marks 35 Years In Power

Paul Biya Related Stories Cameroon's President Paul Biya is marking 35 years in office today - making him one of Africa's longest-serving leaders.



Mr Biya first took office in 1982, when the country had a one party system.



However, even though the country now has a multi-party system, he has managed to cling on to power.



In 2011, after a controversial rule change which allowed him to run again, he won another seven years in office, with 78% of the vote.



The landslide victory raised eyebrows among his opponents.



Mr Biya is part of a select group of African leaders who have ruled their countries for more than 30 years, with only Robert Mugabe in Zimbabwe and Obian Ngema in Equatorial Guinea in power longer.



The 84-year-old, who critics accuse of being authoritarian, is expected to stand again next year.