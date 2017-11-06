GHC45,000 Cash Stolen From Tollbooth; Policeman, One Other Arrested

library image Related Stories An amount of GHC45, 000 being proceeds from three days of road toll collection, has allegedly been stolen from the Tema Motorway tollbooth.



Police in Tema have picked up a police officer and a supervisor on duty at the tollbooth as suspects.



Earlier reports had stated that some armed robbers stormed the tollbooth and took away the money collected between Friday and Sunday.



But the Tema Regional Police Commander, DCOP George Tuffour, has ruled out the armed robbery element, saying that the issue might have been orchestrated by some insiders.



“I will call it stealing instead of robbery because there is more to it than the eyes can see,” he told 3FM.



According to him, preliminary investigations suggest “there wasn’t any force applied to the person [the tollbooth supervisor].The money was virtually handed over to these people”.



Full investigations have since commenced into the matter, he said.