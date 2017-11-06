KMA Enlists NPP Vigilante Group Delta Force To Evict Traders?

library image Related Stories The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly has recruited members of the vigilante group Delta Forces to assist it in a decongestion exercise in the Central Business District of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, Accra-based Starr FM reports.



The decongestion exercise forms part of the moves to decongest the city ahead of the funeral of the Queen mother of the Asante Kingdom, late Asantehemaa Afia Kobi Ampem II.



Traders who operate around Adum Pampaso, Suame roundabout, Komfo Anokye and Dr. Mensa are being asked to vacate the premises and relocate their shops.



Meanwhile, the traders are against the decision to relocate them to Race Course near Kejetia.



They argue that the space provided for them is not suited for trading activities since it is uncompleted. Source: pulse.com