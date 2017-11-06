Omnibank Donates To National Road Safety Commission

Related Stories Omnibank has donated crossing stands to the National Road Safety Commission as part of its Corporate Social Responsibilities to help reduce inner city accidents mostly involving little school children and also for child pedestrian safety.



The Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, Mr. Philip Oti-Mensah during the presentation lamented, the alarming rate of road traffic accidents involving children keep rising everyday and thus has donated 25 pieces of crossing stands to the Road Safety Commission in Accra.



“Every year we donate to Road Safety Commission especially in the Month of November, to make sure that children are safe on our roads”. “Generally we want to reduce the number of accident on our roads but particular we are interested in inner city accidents which is avoidable” he added.



He stressed that even though accidents involving children has reduced over the years he still cautioned them to educate the children on how to use the crossing stands placed in front of their schools.



He again disclosed plans to partner with the Road Safety Commission to train taxi and commercial (trotro) drivers in the inner cities in order to curb and avoid road accidents.



However, Executive Director of the Commission, May Obiri-Yeboah receiving the donation, expressed worry about how school children in their bid to cross the road are knocked down because some drivers drive beyond the 50 kilometre per hour, which is the correct speed limit at pedestrian crossing.



“Children usually fall victims to such accidents, which surprisingly sometimes happen at zebra crossings because they cannot judge distances, she noted.”



The Road Safety Commission CEO further cautioned drivers against speeding, unnecessary overtaking, and overloading of vehicles as Christmas festive season draw near to reduce road accidents.



Madam Obiri-Yeboah, showing appreciation to OmniBank for its kind gesture, pleaded with other corporate bodies to emulate the good example.