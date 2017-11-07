DR Congo Sets Presidential Election For December 2018

Related Stories Election officials in the Democratic Republic of Congo say a long-overdue presidential election will finally take place in December 2018.



The election commission had recently said elections could not take place until 2019, citing deadly violence in the Kasai region and logistical hurdles.



The country has seen widespread anger over President Joseph Kabila's refusal to relinquish power after his second full term ended in December 2016. He had taken power after his father was assassinated in 2001, and was elected in 2006 and 2011.





Source: Aljazeera Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.