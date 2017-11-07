I Never Said Jesus Christ Is Fake - Owusu Bempah

Related Stories The Founder and leader of Glorious Word Ministry International lost his cool when asked to clarify his claims that Jesus Christ is “fake” and really not a son of God in a publication circulating on various news portal.



Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah angrily described the author of the publication as a “fool” and “stupid” to have attributed such blasphemous utterances to him.



The controversial man of God vowed to take legal action against the author when he return from a working visit from the States.



“I never said what they have published. How can I say such a thing? Whoever wrote that story is a fool and stupid to mankind. I will sue the person,” he said in an interview with Neat FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’



Jesus Christ is fake – Owusu Bempah



The controversy on whether the name Jesus Christ is really that of the son of GOD has been given more credence after popular prophet joined the doubting Thomases.



Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah who is the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International has muddied the waters insisting that the name “Jesus Christ is fake”



In an exclusive interview on Kofi TV, the outspoken prophet opined that, the real name of the son of God who came to die to save the world is ‘Yeshua HaMashiach’.



“YESHUA” means “Salvation” and HaMashiach” means “The Anointed One” he explained.



Rev. Owusu Bempah maintained that Jesus of Nazareth, the man we read about in history books and in the New Testament, was merely a fabrication of first-century Romans, who created his gospels as a way to quell the messianic fervor of the Jews.



He stated that Jesus was a tool of psychological warfare used by then Roman emperor, Constantine to get the Jews to stop causing trouble and love their Roman overlords.



This move by the Romans the prophet added made Christians to believe in a new deity called Jesus, “a celestial being subordinate to God”.



Rev Owusu Bempah conceded there are many contradictions in the Bible due to translation but they know the truth and will liberate humanity.



He cited the founder and leader of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams as someone who uses the name Yeshua HaMashiach during prayers because he knows the truth.



He said miracles happen when pastors mention the name of Jesus because they operate with the spirit of Yeshua HaMashiach.



Rev Owusu Bempah stressed that Yeshua HaMashiach is the name forever known in Heaven, and must thus be accepted by all especially believers on Earth.



