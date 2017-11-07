Count On Me - Nungua MP Tells Constituents

Related Stories THE NEW Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Krowor Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Mrs Elizabeth Naa Afoley Quaye, has celebrated her birthday with the less-privileged in her constituency with a call on them to rely on her.



Mrs Quaye, who is the Minister in charge of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led administration, said “I may not be able to meet all their needs, but I would be able to meet the majority of their needs.”



The Krowor MP made this known to the DAILY HERITAGE in an interview on Sunday when she celebrated her birthday with over 500 under-privileged members of her constituency, comprising widows, widowers, the aged and orphans.



“I want to express my gratitude to the Almighty God for adding another year to my year. My life should impact on other people, especially the less-privileged in society and I have decided to celebrate this day with the less-privileged in my constituency as the Member of Parliament for Krowor,” she stated.



“We have always been with them to know their needs under the Krowor Women Empowerment programme. We have a health foundation and we hold health screening for the less privileged all the time. We also take care of their other needs, I have constant interaction with them, I visit them from time to time.”

‘Believe in me’



The first female MP of the constituency called on the constituents to believe in her saying “I need them to believe in me as the lady they have voted for. I want them to have me within their hearts and accept me and expect to rely on me at anytime.



She expressed gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for giving her the opportunity to serve her country as the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development.



“It is a privilege that I have never experienced before and so I owe it all to his Excellency the President,” she stated.



Who attended party?



Mrs Quaye’s birthday party was also attended by Mr Daniel Quaye, the MP’s husband, Dr Okoe Boye, MP for Ledzokuku,, , Madam Akua Afriyie, Ablekuma North MP, Nii Lante Bannerman Director of Pre-Mix, James Armah Amartey, Krowor NPP constituency chairman, Mary Gaza, a veteran musician, veteran actors Bob Smith Jnr (of Diabolo fame) and Prince Yawson (aka Waakye).