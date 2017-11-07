Judges Trained On Cybercrime

Related Stories SOME JUDGES, Magistrates and Prosecutors are being trained on how to deal with offences in cybercrime, otherwise known as ‘sakawa’, and its related computer crimes.



The participants are expected to be equipped with the knowledge and upgrade themselves to enable them to share their knowledge with other judges.



Director of the Judicial Training Institute, Justice Sir Dennis Dominic Adjei, made this known during the opening ceremony of Advance Cyber Security and Electronic Evidence training for Judges, Magistrates and Prosecutors.



At the end of the three-day workshop organised by Global Action on Cybercrime Extended (GLACY +), the participants are expected to impart their knowledge to other colleagues.



“The expectation of the advanced train-the-trainer workshop is to enable the participants to be able to impact their knowledge to their fellow Judges, Magistrates and Prosecutors on cybercrime prosecution,” Justice Sir Adjei stated.



The facilitators are part of Council of Europe, which comprises judges, investigators, prosecutors and others.



Some of the participants were Justice Afia Serwaa Asare Botwe, Justice Georgina Mensah-Datsa and Justice Charles Ekow Baiden, all High Court judges, and Abena Oppong Adjin Doku, a Circuit Court judge.



Deputy Minister of Communications, Mr Vincent Sowah Odotei, charged the participants to use the workshop to equip themselves to deal with cybercrime.



Mr Odotei, who is also the Member of Parliament for La-Dadekotopon, stressed the government’s support to fight cybercrime.



The Director General of National Communications Authority, Mr Joe Anokye, revealed that his outfit had established Cyber Security Department, Security Emergency Team and Forensic Laboratory to deal with cybercrime.