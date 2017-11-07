Why My Account Was Frozen - Ex-COCOBOD Board Chair Speaks About Harassment

Daniel Ohene Agyekum Related Stories IMMEDIATE PAST Board Chairman of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Mr Daniel Ohene Agyekum, has said he regrets serving Ghana in the high office of one of the country’s most important state institutions.



According to him, he feels very disappointed and sad in the manner in which he is being treated unfairly after rendering an invaluable service to the country with profound integrity.



The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in March froze the bank accounts of Mr Daniel Ohene Agyekum, as it commenced its investigations into some alleged suspicious dealings at the COCOBOD.



He was first invited to assist EOCO in its investigations into alleged financial maladministration in COCOBOD but after several questioning sessions, he was later charged with causing financial loss to the state.



Mr Ohene Agyekum was reportedly also questioned about the renovation of the residence of the Chief Executive of the COCOBOD and the award of contracts for what has come to be known as cocoa roads. He has maintained his innocence, saying he did nothing untoward while in office.



Speaking exclusively to Kasapa FM’s Akwasi Nsiah on recent allegations of wrongdoing levelled against his regime by the current COCOBOD CEO, Mr Ohene Agyekum, who was once Ghana’s Ambassador to Canada, said he was waiting for EOCO to take him to court so he could have an opportunity to clear his name and to keep his reputation intact.



“I did no wrong at COCOBOD and I’ve not embezzled any money either. I didn’t expect such treatment to be meted out to me after serving this country with profound integrity. Ask my colleagues; I don’t have a cocoa farm, I have only one big building in Kumasi and I built it when I came back from Canada after serving as High Commissioner. The only other building I have in this world is the one at New Achimota, which I bought in 1975 from the State Housing Corporation when I returned from Israel.



“You can go into my account; I gave all these details to EOCO when they froze my account, but within three weeks they de-froze the accounts without telling anybody, just to harass me. But God is not asleep and he’ll fight my battles for me.



“Even if I didn’t do anything for Ghana, I played in the National Hockey Team for 15 years and we won the African Championship in Cairo in 1975. I’m not saying I’m a hero, but for Christ’s sake, don’t treat me as a common criminal and a villain.”