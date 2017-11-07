Nana B Explains NSS Insurance Package

Related Stories Nana Boakye, Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), has asked those opposed to the recently announced insurance package for service personnel to consider the many merits which come with it.



Speaking to DAILY GUIDE on phone, he said that the GH¢15 to be paid monthly would cover the insurance policy, media and communication package and a loan package, which would enable service personnel to avail themselves of the loan facility.



“It is a great value for money policy which we must all embrace because after all it is in the interest of the service personnel,” he said.



In case of death while serving, the next of kin of personnel would be entitled to GH¢15,000, adding that in case of permanent disability the victims would draw an equal amount of money, courtesy the insurance package. In case of temporary disability however victims would draw GH¢3,000.



Under the loan arrangement, he said personnel would be entitled to a loan facility of GH¢500 or more payable within six months.



An entertainment segment of the package, he explained, would entitle personnel to watch two movies at Silver Bird, which according to him, would ordinarily attract GH¢15 or more.



Regarding the media and telecommunications dividends, he pointed out that beneficiaries would be entitled to an unlimited data whatSap, facebook, twitter and others, besides an ordinary 500MB of data monthly for GH¢5 and a monthly airtime of same value.



Nana Boakye, aka Nana B, added that MTN airtime bought by NSS personnel would be doubled and so as he put it ‘the media package translates to GH¢40.



On the average, it is believed that most personnel buy approximately GH¢50 worth of data and airtime monthly,” he explained.



The NSS insurance policy for personnel attracted varied interpretations from stakeholders when it made the headlines.