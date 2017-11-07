Cape Coast Met. Assembly Signs Partnership Agreement With 2 US-based Organizations

Related Stories The Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA) has signed a partnership agreement with two great Bronx-based organizations, the Bronx African American History Project and the Cornerstone Academy for Social Action.



The purpose of this partnership is to promote tourism, commerce, cultural exchange and academic research involving Cape Coast and the City of Bronx, United States of America.



With this agreement, the Department of African American Studies at the Fordham University will use its infrastructure and platform to promote Cape Coast as a tourism destination of choice in Africa. The first fruit of this partnership will see CCMA presenting a traditional music and dance company to the United States of America in February 2018 to attend Fordham University’s official Black History Month programme.



The partnership agreement was signed during an investments tour to the United States of America by a delegation from the Central Region. The tour which was put together by the Cape Coast Metro Investments Desk and Malaika Media Network, Accra took the delegation to the Fordham University, the City of Rochester and Manhattan where the delegation met the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. The Investments tour was sponsored by Fordham University with support from the City of Rochester, New York.



The delegation included, Hon. Kwamena Duncan, the Central Regional Minister who was also the leader of the delegation, Osaberima Kwesi Atta II, President, Oguaa Traditional Council, Hon. Bismark Baisie Nkum, District Chief Executive, Gomoa West District and Kojo Ampah, a businessman.



At Fordham University, Hon. Arthur made a presentation on Cape Coast Tourism and Development Initiative to students and faculty members. He used the opportunity to invite American students to consider Cape Coast for internship and volunteering programmes.



Hon. Ernest Arthur also paid a courtesy call on Mayor Lovely A. Warren, the Mayor, City of Rochester, New York. The two Mayors exchanged gifts and had discussions on collaborations between the two cities.



Consequently, a committee was set up to work on establishing a Sister-City relationship between the two cities aimed at sharing ideas and supporting each other in the areas of sanitation and poverty eradication.









Finally, Hon. Arthur and the delegation met the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to discuss investment opportunities in Cape Coast and Central Region at large. The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is the largest Hispanic business organisation and represents 4.1 million Hispanic businesses in the US. It contributes in excess of $661 billion to the American economy. The Regional Coordinating Council and the Chamber are expected to sign a partnership agreement to promote investments and trade between Ghana and Latin America States.



Meanwhile, Hon. Ernest Arthur will leave Ghana tomorrow, Tuesday November 7, 2017 to Germany on the invitation of the Mayor of Bonn, Ashok Alexander and Engagement Global/Service Agency Communities in One World (SKEW) to attend a gathering of local and regional governments at the 23rd United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP23) to be held in Bonn, Germany.



Whilst in Germany, Hon. Ernest Arthur will hold discussions with the Mayor of Bonn on the four-year project for the restoration of Fosu Lagoon and also exchange ideas about further options for future cooperation between Cape Coast and the City of Bonn.



Hon. Ernest Arthur is expected to return to Ghana on Tuesday November 14, 2017.