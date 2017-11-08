IGP Chases Invisible Forces Over Ada Chaos

Related Stories Inspector General of Police, David Asante-Apeatu, has directed his men to go after members of the Invisible Forces, who allegedly disrupted the Ada East DCE election last week Friday.



The heavily-built men linked to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) destroyed properties including ballot boxes during the melee and allegedly assaulted the presiding member of the assembly in the process.



Seventeen assembly members have since petitioned President Akufo-Addo to annul the results which validated Sarah Dugbakie Pobee’s nomination as DCE.



Meanwhile, the IGP has directed the Tema Regional Police Commander to take immediate action on any person identified to have caused disturbances during the polls which “led to a breach of the peace.”



“The Regional Commander is also expected to expedite action on an assault case lodged by some seventeen [17] Assembly members of Ada East at the Ada Foah Police Station. The Commander is to submit daily report on progress of Police actions taken,” a statement signed by the director general of Public Affairs ACP David Eklu said.



It added: “This directive was given after the IGP and some Police Management Board Members reviewed a report from the Tema Regional Police Commander on the incident; statements made by Dr. Kotei Dzani, a member of the Council of State, and Mr. Simon Arthur, the Presiding Member of Ada East Assembly and TV3’s coverage of the incident.



“The Police is appealing to anybody who witnessed the incident to report directly to the Tema Regional Police Commander at the Tema Police headquarters, which is located in Tema close to the Fishing Harbour.”