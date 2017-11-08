Bantama Sub-Metro Council Members Demand Removal Of Chairperson

Related Stories Members of the Bantama Sub-Metro Council are calling for the removal of their chairperson, Kwabena Anto.



In a letter addressed to the Chief Executive Officer of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, the council members said even though they don’t have any personal issue with the chairman, but they have noticed some shortfalls in his leadership which does not befit a leader.



“We do not have any personal issues with our sub-metro chairman as we seek his ouster from office but have come to realise some deficiencies in his leadership which are unbefitting of a leader...he does not allow the assembly structures to work, he is not a unifier, he is not transparent, he is a dictator and he has no respect for honourable members”.



Read the letter below